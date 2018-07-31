Fossil Group inks licensing agreement with BMW for watches

Fossil Group, Inc. has announced signing of a global licensing agreement with Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW) for the design, development and distribution of BMW branded watches and smart-watches through 2023.

“BMW is one of the most iconic brands in the world,” said Kosta Kartsotis, Chairman and CEO of Fossil Group in a statement, adding, “We look forward to bringing our watch design expertise and smart-watch capabilities to BMW enthusiasts around the world.”

The company said, in collaboration with the BMW team, Fossil Group will design and distribute BMW branded watches and accessories with the first collections available in 2019. The collections will be sold globally in more than 4,000 BMW retail channels and key retailers in Fossil Group’s extensive global network.

Under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, Fossil Group’s offerings include fashion watches, jewellery, handbags, small leather goods and wearables across its owned brands, Fossil, Michele, Misfit, Relic, Skagen and Zodiac, and licensed brands, Armani Exchange, Chaps, Diesel, DKNY, Emporio Armani, Kate Spade New York, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Puma and Tory Burch.

