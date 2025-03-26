Frasers Group to bring Sports Direct stores to India, four new Southeast Asian markets

British retail giant Frasers Group and Indonesian departmental store operator MAP Active have announced the expansion of their partnership to launch the Sports Direct brand and retail stores across five new markets in southeast Asia and India. In the long term, the ambitious growth plan is set to include opening over 350 stores in the region.

To do this, the Frasers Group will utilise MAP Active’s infrastructure, local expertise and distributed brands to “position Sports Direct as the premier sports retailer in the region” according to a press release. This means expanding further into Indonesia and entering the new markets India, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia.

Fraser Group and MAP Active to bring Sports Direct to India, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia

Due to a rapidly expanding middle class with a growing disposable income, Indonesia is a leader in Southeast Asia with an anticipated economic size of 1.5 trillion US dollars in 2025 according to estimates by the International Monetary Fund. Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam are among Asia’s Top 15 largest economies as well, with anticipated economic sizes of 545 billion US dollars, 508 billion US dollars and 506 billion US dollars, respectively. After China and Japan, India clocks in at a cool estimated 4.3 trillion US dollars in 2025.

“We’re excited to announce further expansion of our successful partnership with MAP Active to five dynamic new markets where we see potential for long-term growth. Building on Sports Direct’s proven sports retail proposition and MAP Active’s market expertise, we look forward to growing our footprint and offering best-in-class brands to consumers in the region,” commented Michael Murray, CEO of Frasers Group, in the press release.

“We are proud to deepen our partnership with Frasers Group, leveraging our extensive retail network and outstanding service to bring Sports Direct's world-class offerings to customers across southern Asia. Our shared vision for excellence in sports retail will enable us to create immersive brand experiences, drive engagement and set new standards for the industry in this vibrant region,” added V.P. Sharma, group CEO of PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk (MAP).

Just a month ago, Frasers Group announced a ten-year strategic retail partnership with GMG, a retail and distribution company tasked with bringing the Sports Direct brand to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.