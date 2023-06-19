G-Lab to Enter Dutch Market With PDR2

The German outerwear brand g-lab and PDR2 fashion agency have teamed up to serve the Dutch market as of the upcoming season SS24.

g-lab have experienced significant growth within the DACH region during the past three years and are now gradually further expanding their business with a strong focus on the Netherlands. PDR2, led by Patrick Reijtenbagh and Duncan Ramdas, have a proven successful history within the fashion industry and offer reliable and dedicated partnership to their clients to achieve sustainable success.

We are so excited to partner with PDR2 as they are not only strong experts in their market but most of all share the same values and goals with us. I am confident that together we will be able to transfer our growth momentum to the Dutch market. Björn Gericke, g-lab founder and CEO

PDR2 states: “To meet people that are truly passionate entrepreneurs, explorers, with care for others, inspire us in our core. To go hand in hand with team g-lab creates a movement and positive energy we would love to share in our market. Honest, contemporary, timeless styles and quality are a few of many reasons for us to be proud to represent g-lab.”

g-lab AW23: Contemporary performance-outerwear with innovative signature fabrics

Contemporary, sustainable and functional

About g-lab

What actually distinguishes the g-lab collections from other players? Like no other outerwear brand, g-lab knows how to translate contemporary fashion themes into versatile styles that could hang in an RTW collection and convince not only by their look, but above all by their first-class performance. g-lab's multi-layer signature fabrics mainly made from recycled or sustainably sourced materials don't seem at all functional in their look and feel, but are always waterproof, windproof and breathable.Since g-lab launched its first collection in 2010, the brand has focused on product longevity, superior material quality and sustainable work ethics. They believe that 'buy less, but buy better' is the best approach to sustainably improve fast-fashion consumer behavior. Their goal is to create true favorites and classics for their customers' wardrobes. They do not identify themselves as an ecological brand, but take responsibility and focus on creating a product from the highest quality materials with a thoughtful approach - from sourcing the fibers to the final production. Their specially developed signature fabrics feature recycled or sustainably sourced materials, such as certified BCI cotton, recycled polyester, certified Lenzing Modal Fiber™ and other ecologically regenerated materials. The PrimaLoft® insulation they use is made from 100% PCR recycled polyester and is 100% animal-free. They are especially proud that the entire collection is made of over 70% sustainable materials (shell, lining, padding, details) and some styles are even made of more than 90% recycled materials. All AW23 g-lab fabric suppliers are GLOBAL RECYCLING STANDARD (GRS) certified. The g-lab SS24 collection will be available in showrooms in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, The Netherlands and France as well as on the B2B platform JOOR.

g-lab stands for elaborate supreme weatherwear that effortlessly pairs contemporary fashion with high-tech functionality. The proprietary developed, high-quality, and sustainable signature fabrics combine the typical g-lab features such as waterproofness, wind protection, and breathability with modern silhouettes and colors.