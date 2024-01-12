Gap Inc. appoints Eric Chan as Chief Business and Strategy Officer & Amy Thompson as Chief People Officer

Gap Inc. announced the appointment of a new chief business and strategy officer and a chief people officer Friday morning as the fashion and lifestyle retailer continues to redefine its business strategy for the future.

Eric Chan, Gap's new chief business and strategy officer, stepped into his new role this week onwards, while Amy Thompson will take on her new role as chief people officer from January 22. Both are set to join Gap Inc.'s executive leadership team and will be reporting directly to Gap Inc. president and chief executive officer Richard Dickson.

Commenting on the new appointments, Dickson said in a statement: "Eric Chan and Amy Thompson will play a critical role in solidifying our foundation as we redefine Gap Inc. for a new era – one where operational rigor becomes a consistent cornerstone of strength for us, bolstered by best-in-class talent and a culture of creativity – all paving the way for brand reinvigoration and cultural relevance."

Eric Chan Credits: Gap Inc.

Chan brings with him more than 20 years of financial and operational leadership experience at both Fortune 500 and start-up companies, serving most recently as CFO of the LA Clippers. He holds a proven track record of leading scaled, creative, and entrepreneurial business strategies, fiscal and organizational goal setting, and operations oversight. Formerly serving as COO of The Bouqs Company and CFO at Loot Crate, Chan played a key role in expanding Loot Crate from its initial startup phase to generating 165 million USD in revenue.

"There is so much potential in Gap Inc.'s portfolio of iconic brands, and I'm excited to join the team at such a pivotal moment in the company's history," said Chan on his new appointment in a statement. "I look forward to working alongside Gap Inc. leadership to develop and execute against our strategic agenda."

"I'm thrilled that Eric will now be at the helm of our business and strategy operations, leading the development of Gap Inc.'s corporate strategy and the critical business levers that will enable us to execute that strategy with excellence," added Dickson.

Amy Thompson Credits: Gap Inc.

Thompson is set to leverage over 25 years of experience in leading cultural transformations at major companies and brands in her new role. With a diverse background that includes top HR roles at Mattel, TOMS, Starbucks, and Ticketmaster, she combined rigorous standards with a start-up approach. At Mattel, she spearheaded a successful corporate mission revamp, business transformation, and talent development, receiving accolades from Forbes, Fast Company, and the Great Place to Work Institute. In her new role, she will be replacing Sheila Peters, the former Chief People Officer at Gap Inc. since 2020.

"I have long admired Gap Inc. for its dedication to its teams, customers, and the communities it serves," said Thompson in a statement. "I look forward to working hand in hand with leadership to empower and energize the organization, creating a culture that thrives on collaboration, creativity, and purpose, that will serve as a strong foundation in this exciting new era."

"Amy uniquely understands the careful alchemy of people, strategy, and culture driving extraordinary results and has distinguished herself as a builder of purpose-driven, highly effective teams dedicated to driving business success. I'm confident she is the right leader to help us build a winning culture while championing values that allow Gap Inc. to matter more to our teams, customers, and communities," added Dickson.