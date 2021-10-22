Gap launches Outlet category on UK and EU sites

Apparel retailer Gap has launched an outlet category on its UK and EU e-commerce sites, offering discounted Gap goods across a number of categories.

Womenswear, menswear, kidswear, toddler and baby collections will be available through the dedicated division on its sites, with outlet prices. Items are displayed next to the phrase: ‘Everyday lower price’, further emphasising the reduced rates.

The launch follows Gap Inc.’s announcement, back in July, stating it will be closing all UK stores and offloading parts of its operations throughout Europe to focus on an online-only strategy.

In September, Gap additionally established a joint venture with Next, seeing it transfer authority of its e-commerce platforms, shop-in-shop retail sites and click and collect services to the British retailer. The deal concerned that of the UK and EIRE markets.

An assortment from Gap’s ColdControl, babyGap and logo-adorned lines are included in the offering, as well as items made according to the labels Personal Advancement and Career Enhancement programme. The educational initiative works with the women who make Gap clothing, helping them to build skills, knowledge and resilience to encourage career and life progression.