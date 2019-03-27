Google creates global council to advise the company on the use of AI

Google has established an Advanced Technology External Advisory Council (Atec) to consider ethical issues around artificial intelligence, facial recognition and other emerging technologies. The group, which has seven members, will hold four meetings in 2019 and publish a report based on the discussions at the end of the year.

Members include foreign policy expert and diplomat William Joseph Burns, philosopher Luciano Floridi, industrial engineering expert Dyan Gibbens, natural language processing researcher De Kai, computational mathematics specialist Bubacarr Bah, behavioral economist Alessandro Acquisti, AI psychology expert Joanna Bryson, and public policy expert Kay Coles James.

“We recognize that responsible development of AI is a broad area with many stakeholders. In addition to consulting with the experts on ATEAC, we’ll continue to exchange ideas and gather feedback from partners and organizations around the world”, said Google on its blog.