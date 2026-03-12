Gymshark reports 13th consecutive year of sales growth in FY25

British gym and fitness apparel brand Gymshark has been on a journey of retail expansion in recent years and has reported its 13th consecutive year of sales growth for its 2025 financial year (FY25), with revenue up from 603 million pounds in FY24 to 646 million pounds / 871 million US dollars.

For the year ended July 31, 2025, Gymshark reports double-digit growth in EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation), reaching 53.3 million pounds, while its margins remain “strong” at 62.3 percent.

Ben Francis, founder and chief executive of Gymshark, said in a video statement: “This is another profitable year for us here at Gymshark. Our balance sheet remains healthy, and we closed the year with a cash position of over 37 million pounds. Our inventory position closed just over 117 million, and we have since instigated some strong actions to see some of the best inventory management that we've had in our history.

“We've declared no dividends once again, because we continue to invest all of our profits back into our business. Now, you might notice that our profits are lower than they've been in previous years. This is intentional. We are really investing in the long-term of our brand.”

Gymshark's first European store in Amsterdam Credits: Gymshark

Gymshark profits down in FY25 due to retail investment

When it comes to profit before tax, Gymshark saw a decline, dropping to 7 million pounds, down from 11.9 million in 2024 and 13.1 million in 2023.

However, the gym brand was quick to point out that while it may be lower in previous years it was “intentional” as it has been investing in more stores, with bricks and mortar stores opening in Dubai, Amsterdam, Manchester, Roosevelt Field shopping centre in Long Island, and most recently its first US flagship in Manhattan, New York, as well as continuing to invest in its free events for its community.

Gymshark New York City flagship at 11 Bond Street Credits: Gymshark

Francis added: “We are investing in building a truly long-term brand, a globally iconic British brand that can stand the test of time. Fiscal 25 was a really strong year for us, and it was a year where we were laying down the foundations for our future growth as a business. Our ambition remains to be one of the most iconic, authentic, credible and respected brands to have ever come out of the UK.

“We are incredibly proud of everything that we managed to achieve in fiscal year 25 and whilst for us it does feel like a long time ago having closed the year at the end of July what we've seen since is these investments really starting to come through, really starting to shine, and I believe that we are building something special something that will really stand the test of time and something that everyone in the UK can really be proud of.”

Gymshark’s CEO also added in the video that the brand is funding an “extra secret project,” which he is “really looking forward to announcing in the coming months”.

Gymshark CEO uses FY25 results to champion British entrepreneurship

As well as sharing the brand’s financial results, Francis used the opportunity to share advice to fellow British entrepreneurs, following negativity towards some brands that are deliberately investing their gains back into their businesses, often for the sake of short-term profit.

Francis added: “I have noticed that certain entrepreneurs, particularly in the UK, who are really investing in their brands, sometimes at the consequence of short-term profits, have been talked a lot about online. For me, if you are investing in your brand, if you're investing in the long term, and you're making the decisions that you genuinely feel are right for building strong foundations, then keep doing it; you have my full support. Often, if you really want to build a business or a brand that stands the test of time, you need to make these investments, and you need to make these investments during good times and during tough times. Ultimately, long term, consistent dedication and investment to your brand in the long term, I truly believe will pay off.

“As the founder, as the person leading that business and that brand, you're the person that knows what your business needs more than anyone else.”