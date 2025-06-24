Gymshark to open Manchester store in July

Fitness and apparel brand Gymshark is set to open its first standalone store in the North of England at Manchester’s Trafford Centre on July 12.

The Manchester store, located on Upper Peel Avenue in the shopping centre, will span 7,500 square feet and will mark Gymshark’s first store in the UK outside London.

The store will house the brand’s Vital and Power ranges, as well as several exclusive products. It will showcase Gymshark’s “trademark look and feel,” including mannequins created from real people in the community, destinations for its hero products and changing rooms with bespoke lighting.

Hannah Mercer, general manager for wholesale and retail at Gymshark, said in a statement: “Since we announced that we were going to open a permanent store in Trafford Centre, back in September, I don’t think a day has gone by where someone hasn’t got in touch to ask me when?

“It’s so great to be now able to reveal the date to such an engaged audience. It’s such an amazing time to be opening in the city, as it seems to be on absolute fire right now. Whether it’s the economic boom, the thriving fitness scene or even a couple of brothers coming back together, it is undoubtedly the place to be. I can’t wait for that ribbon to be cut.”

Kate Pearson, director at Pradera Lateral – Trafford Centre’s asset manager, added: “As a homegrown British retail success story, Gymshark’s story is certainly one to be admired. We’re delighted to be opening the brand's first standalone Northen store at Trafford Centre, especially at a time when our athleisure category is enjoying so much recognition and success."

The Manchester store is the latest opening for Gymshark following its first European flagship opening on Amsterdam's prime shopping street Kalverstraat on June 21, alongside recent openings in The Dubai Mall and its third permanent store in London at Westfield White City. Gymshark will also be continuing its international expansion in the US later this year with a flagship in New York City.