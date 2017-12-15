H&M extends collaboration with Tmall in China

After the company opened first H&M store in mainland China 10 years ago, the brand will now launch its first store on Alibaba’s Tmall platform. After witnessing encouraging response to another group label Monki in China since its launch on Tmall, the company has decided to extend the collaboration to include both - H&M brand and H&M Home. H&M also added that advanced discussions regarding the launch of the remaining H&M brands on Tmall is also underway.

“As one of the world’s most innovative fashion companies, H&M is a perfect fit for Alibaba’s Tmall platform,” said Michael Evans, President of Alibaba Group in a media release, adding, “We are honored to expand our cooperation with H&M and host their flagship store, enabling H&M brands to engage with our half a billion consumers.”

“We are very happy to be able to make H&M even more accessible in mainland China. Tmall is an important complement to our existing physical and digital stores. We see great potential for substantial future growth and Tmall will be an important part of this,” added Karl-Johan Persson, CEO of the H&M group.

Today, the company said, H&M group revenues in China amount to 11 billion Swedish krona (around 1.3 billion dollars) through over 500 physical stores and online.

Picture:Facebook/H&M