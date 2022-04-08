H&M launches design venture programme with Ikea’s Ingka Group

H&M has partnered with the Ingka Group, the largest Ikea franchisee, to launch a design venture for creatives, piloting in London.

Atelier100, the duo’s new incubator programme, has been designed to help creators to grow their businesses through mentorships and create “commercially viable” products for a new store, which will open in Livat Hammersmith this May.

20 selected up and coming creators, required to be living in a 100 kilometre radius of London, will join the programme and receive mentorship from design leaders to help develop their knowledge. Group sessions will also be offered on key business skills, networking and “breaking down barriers”.

“We are two creative and curious brands with closely-tied values and a shared aim: to find new and diverse ideas for the future,” said chief creative officer at Ingka Group, Marcus Engman, in a release. “That’s how the idea for Atelier100 came about. We want to disrupt the longstanding ways of reaching and engaging great talents. Through this proactive new initiative we hope to find, attract and develop the creatives of tomorrow.”

Those interested in taking part can apply for a place on the programme between April 7 and 24.