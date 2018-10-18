Ikea-linked investment company buys stake in H&M

Two Swedish giants are growing closer: Interogo Holding AC, an investment company linked to Ikea, has bought a 190 million US dollar stake in Hennes & Mauritz (H&M), according to news agency Bloomberg. Interogo didn’t previously own any shares in the fast fashion company.

The acquisition of the 0.6 percent stake follows rumors that H&M’s chairman, Stefan Persson, would take the company private, as he’s recently bought stakes himself. Persson has denied the rumors.

