John Lewis & Partners' weekly fashion sales drop 0.8 percent

Total sales at John Lewis & Partners, for the week ended September 16, 2018, were down 4.3 percent. The company said in a statement that warmer weather compared to the same period last year had an impact on sales of cold weather products. Fashion sales during the week were down 0.8 percent.

However, the company saw sales in women’s accessories rise by 1.4 percent, while sales in beauty, wellbeing and leisure were up 2.7 percent.

Home sales were down 6.6 percent but the company’s own brand House had another strong week with sales up 2.4 percent compared to the same period last year. Cooking products were also up 3 percent, while electrical and home technology sales were down 5.4 percent.

Picture:John Lewis website