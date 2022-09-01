Love Island’s Indiyah signs beauty deal with Boots

Boots, the UK’s biggest beauty retailer, has signed Love Island 2022 finalist Indiyah Polack as an official beauty ambassador.

In a statement, Boots, which served as the official beauty partner for the ITV2 show for the second year running, said that Indiyah would be the retailer’s beauty ambassador for at least six months. The retailer added that she was chosen from this year’s contestants for her “stand-out beauty looks” including her sharp winged liner, fluttery eyelashes and irresistible glossy lips.

Commenting on the partnership, Pete Markey, chief marketing officer at Boots, said: “From the moment Indiyah stepped onto our screen’s this summer we knew she was the one for us and the perfect beauty ambassador for Boots.

“We have loved seeing her showcase a range of iconic looks during the series, and our customers are telling us they want to know more about her beauty secrets too – with sales of products she used in the villa increasing during the show. We have so many plans to work with Indiyah across our marketing channels and we can’t wait for customers to see.”

Image: Boots; Indiyah Polack

Indiyah, who came third on the reality series with boyfriend Dami Hope, will be working with Boots on a regular stream of beauty social media content, as well as attending events with the brand and hosting her beauty favourite products on the retailer’s website.

Indiyah added: “Beauty is a huge passion and obsession of mine, so becoming a beauty ambassador for Boots is a dream come true! I spent my time in the villa perfecting my go-to make-up looks, as we were lucky enough to be surrounded by some amazing beauty brands stocked at Boots, including some of my faves like Fenty, No7, NYX and Estée Lauder. I can’t wait to see what the rest of the year has in store… and don’t forget, keep it glossy.”

For the 2022 Love Island series, Boots stocked the villa with make-up, skincare, nails, haircare, grooming products, as well as fragrances, and sun care brand Soltan.

Indiyah is the latest star from this summer's Love Island to sign a brand deal. Last month, finalist Gemma Owen was appointed as a PrettyLittleThing UK brand ambassador , Tasha Ghouri was announced as eBay’s first pre-loved ambassador , and Paige Thorne signed a six-figure fashion deal with Forever Unique to launch her own partywear collection.