Forever Unique to collaborate with Paige Thorne from Love Island

Love Island’s Paige Thorne has signed a six-figure fashion deal with Forever Unique to launch her own collection.

Thorne was chosen personally by the owner of Forever Unique and star of the Real Housewives of Cheshire, Seema Malhotra, who describes the reality star as the “absolute perfect fit” for her brand.

The deal marks the first ever Love Island partnership for Forever Unique and Thorne’s first collaboration since leaving the villa this summer and will see the star launching her own collection in time for the party season.

The highly anticipated collection will be inspired by Thorne’s “premium and girly aesthetic,” said Forever Unique, and will showcase elevated, high-fashion, feminine shapes with attention to detail being at the core.

Commenting on the collaboration, Thorne said in a statement: “I love that Forever Unique offers wardrobe staples that last a lifetime. I wanted my collection to be a considered purchase, using high quality materials and taking me out of my comfort zone.

"This is a real pinch me moment, I can’t believe I have my very own collection with a brand I’ve loved for years.”

Image: Forever Unique

Forever Unique announces first partnership with a Love Island star

Malhotra added: “We are beyond excited to announce Paige as our latest celebrity signing! We were drawn to Paige immediately in the villa and love what she stands for as a strong, independent and driven female.

"She knows what she wants and that is at the core of our ethos as a brand. The new collection has been designed to make a statement and I can’t wait for you all to see it.”

Forever Unique has reported strong direct-to-consumer growth in the last two years, following a successful rebrand in 2021 to offer curated collections featuring premium, sustainable and style-led clothing that lasts a lifetime. Its collaboration with Thorne will launch in October, exclusively on its website, foreverunique.com.

Thorne’s deal with Forever Unique is the second fashion collaboration announced this week for a Love Island star. Finalist Gemma Owen was named as a PrettyLittleThing UK brand ambassador , and earlier this month, Tasha Ghouri was announced as eBay’s first pre-loved ambassador .