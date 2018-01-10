Marcolin Group announces early renewal of eyewear license agreement with Guess

London - Marcolin Group, one of the largest eyewear firms in the world, has announced the early renewal of its license agreement for the design, manufacture and worldwide distribution of Guess and Marciano eyewear frames.

The exclusive license agreement has been extended to 2025, solidifying a partnership and synergy between the two companies, which has lasted more than 25 years. Guess is one of the main brands in the diffusion segment for Marcolin Group, offering eyewear collections which fully embody the main values of the brand.

"Guess, one of the most iconic and distinctive lifestyle brands in the fashion industry, and Marcolin Group have always shared an attention for the product's quality with an aim to keep up with times,” Giovanni Zoppas, Executive Vice Chairman of Marcolin Group. “We would like to thank Paul Marciano and his Guess team for, once again, renewing their trust in Marcolin Group. We begin a new chapter of a collaboration that has distinguished itself for over 25 years of the two companies' history. The license agreement renewal with Guess reaffirms our solidity and represents another important step in the long-term development and growth plan of Marcolin Group."

Paul Marciano, Co-Founder of Guess added: "Throughout the past 25+ years, Marcolin Group has always respected Guess' core values and honored the brand's importance on product quality and trends. Time and time again, they have proven to be a great partner to Guess and Marciano sunglasses and eyeglasses. We look forward to future success and growth within the eyewear category as we continue to collaborate globally."

Photos: courtesy of Guess and Marcolin Group