Metis Partners initiates sale of Brantano’s IP assets

Leading UK-based shoe retailer Brantano’s intellectual property (IP) assets are being brought to market by Metis Partners, the commercial intellectual property consulting firm, on behalf of the company’s administrators, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. It may be recalled that Brantano entered into administration on March 22, after the company’s owner Alteri failed to secure a buyers for the footwear chain.

Commenting on the development, Morven Fraser of Metis Partners, who is co-ordinating the marketing drive, said in a statement, “Brantano is highly recognised and, as a result, a very valuable brand. With the footwear market forecast by PricewaterhouseCoopers to rise from its present value of 7.9 billion pounds (10 billion dollars) to 9.1 billion pounds (11.5 billion dollars) in 2020, the Brantano brand is in pole position to take advantage of this anticipated growth.”

Brantano IP assets up for sale

The company said that sale has been instructed by joint administrators of the company, Tony Barrell and Mike Jervis of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. The IP assets for sale include an extensive portfolio of shoe brands, national trade mark portfolio, a branded website and domain name and e-commerce software, which the company expects to attract significant interest from those operating in the footwear, clothing and accessories sectors, as well as brand acquisition businesses.

Founded by the Brantegern brothers in East Flanders, Belgium in the mid-20th Century, the Brantano shoe brand has for many years been a regular feature on high streets throughout Western Europe. Trading in Britain since 1998, the company once oprated 72 stores and 82 concessions nationwide and in the year to February 2017 had revenues of approximately 82.1 million pounds (103 million dollars).

Picture:Facebook/Brantano