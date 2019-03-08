Mike Ashley eyes full control of Debenhams

Retail tycoon Mike Ashley has announced his intention to take over the struggling department store chain Debenhams. Sports Direct International announced through a statement that it has requisitioned a general meeting of Debenhams plc (Debenhams) to appoint Ashley to the board of directors of the company and to remove all of the current members of the Debenhams board, except Rachel Osborne who became a director in September 2018. Ashley holds 30 percent stake in Debenhams.

The company added to the statement that if Ashley were to be appointed to the board of directors of Debenhams during this business critical period for the company, he would carry out an executive role, and would focus on the business, including building a strong board and management team. If appointed, Ashley has offered to step down from his current role as a director and CEO of Sports Direct leaving the responsibility of running the business to Sports Direct’s deputy CFO Chris Wootton, as the new acting CEO.

In a recent trading statement on March 5, 2019, Debenhams issued another profit warning citing higher turnaround costs and lower sales.

Picture:Debenhams press area