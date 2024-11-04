Positive Luxury Awards returns for 2025 edition

The Positive Luxury Awards are set to return for another edition in 2025.

The annual awards ceremony hosted by Positive Luxury, a group of experts helping the global luxury industry transform a more sustainable future, the Positive Luxury Award 2025 aims to reward innovation and change within the luxury sector by celebrating those who drive sustained positive action.

Each category is judged by an independent panel of experts, industry executives, and thought leaders. The awards are now open to new nominations from all global luxury brands, retailers, and suppliers in the beauty and fragrance, Fashion and accessories, Jewellery and watches, Premium Drinks, Travel and leisure, and Interiors and living sectors.

The judges seek out brands, retailers and suppliers that exemplify innovation, genuine progress, and elevated standards. They evaluated initiatives that drive meaningful impact, ranging from environmental efforts in climate, nature, and water stewardship, to social responsibility in worker and community welfare, and ethical, responsible business governance.

Applications for the Positive Luxury Award 2025 are now open to January 31, 2025. Winners will be announced in April 2025 and featured in the annual winners' report.