Quiksilver launches eco-friendly ‘Made Better’ collection and sustainable hub

Boardsport apparel brand Quiksilver has launched a new sustainable fleece collection made from recycled materials, as part of its ‘Made Better’ environmental commitments.

The new fleece range has been created from recycled plastic bottles, using new eco-friendly manufacturing processes.

Available through its e-commerce, the collection features boardshorts manufactured from recycled plastic bottles and summer basics and fleeces produced with recycled fabrics.

A key piece of the collection is the polar fleece and Quiksilver explains that it has been made entirely from plastic bottles and recycled polyester. The fleece is available in bright block colours and eye-catching tropical prints created from Quiksilver’s archive.

A series of organic cotton fleeces will also be released at the same time using natural mineral dyes for colour, available in green, blue, white, navy, grey, white and ochre.

Commenting on its commitment to sustainable fashion, the Boardriders-owned brand, said in a statement: “Quiksilver has focused on using recycled plastic bottles since the breakthrough of this fabric technology and to date has reused almost 250 million bottles that would otherwise have gone into landfill.

“This new range represents the brand’s ongoing dedication to seek out ways of manufacturing that are more sustainable and eco-friendly to benefit everyone. It also showcases Quiksilver’s continued commitment to the mountains and the sea - the outdoor playground at the very heart of the brand.”

Last year, Quiksilver announced that 100 percent of its boardshorts range is now made from recycled fabrics.

The collection is priced from 18 to 150 pounds.

Quiksilver commits to the environment with new sustainability hub

In addition to the collection, Quiksilver is also launching a new sustainability hub, which will go live on the brand’s website from March 10. The hub will showcase the brand’s eco-focused initiatives and credentials, as well as outline its long-term strategy based on the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

By 2023, Quiksilver is looking to reduce its impact by targeting sustainable production for its boardshorts, wetsuits, outdoors, snow and women’s collections, as well as using “years worth of data” to define science-based targets, and launch an external community engagement programme.

Quiksilver hopes to be “neutral” by 2026 by committing to reduce its C02 emissions by 50 percent and make 50 percent of its revenue via sustainable goods and services.

By 2030, Quiksilver is looking to be “regenerative” by sustainably producing 100 percent of its goods and services and be climate positive though its Mountain and Wave Regeneration Programme.

The sustainability hub will also feature a rolling counter of all of the plastic bottles that have been recycled by the brand. Currently, this sits at 254,279,951 bottles.

Quiksilver also reveals that it has also avoided 254,280,089 tons of CO2 emissions using recycled polyester in the majority of its products.

Quiksilver adds in its sustainable credentials: “From the backyard to the big picture, Quiksilver aims to lead the charge in ensuring its playgrounds stay safe for everybody to enjoy.

“Services, goods or just good ideas. Quiksilver strives to incorporate environmental & ethical practices into everything they do.

“Sustainability isn’t a trend for Quiksilver. It’s part of the brand’s DNA. We wouldn’t be able to commit to our future targets without the work we have done in the past.”