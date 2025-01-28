Roberto Cavalli signs licensing agreement for home collection

Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli has signed a new multi-year, exclusive licensing agreement with New York-based home textile solutions company Designer’s Linen Inc.

Through the new partnership, Designer’s Linen Inc. will be in charge of developing, manufacturing, and distributing home textiles, beach, bath, and tabletop collections for the Roberto Cavalli brand.

A milestone for both companies, the move sees Roberto Cavalli expand its current home decor offering and move into new product categories. Leveraging Designer’s Linen Inc.’s expertise in high-end manufacturing and global logistics, the debut collection was recently showcased at Heimtextil in Frankfurt on January 14, 2025.

Underlying Roberto Cavalli’s commitment to bring ‘exceptional products’ to its customers around the world, the new collection will be available at select retailers and online at Roberto Cavalli in the near future.