Shopify sees demand surge for physical retail services

The shift to omni-channel retailing has brought it with new solution providers who cater to both e-commerce and physical sales. Shopify, the erstwhile digital platform, is becoming a key player in the global omni-channel market.

When retailers had to shift to digital sales during the pandemic, Shopify’s business soared with new customer acquisitions. This has since slowed to a more steady growth trajectory, while offline payment services grow 60 percent from just one year ago.

For physical retailers Shopify offers a POS Go, a mobile gadget with a barcode scanner where shopkeepers can checkout virtually anywhere. Global retailers including James Perse and Alo Yoga have both their online and offline businesses powered by Shopify, noted Quartz.

“With POS Go, merchants can close the sale anywhere, while viewing detailed product information, customer notes and purchase history to level up the in-store experience,” Shopify said in a news release in September.

“Retail is evolving quickly, and merchants need flexible solutions to help them succeed,” Shopify Vice President of Product Arpan Podduturi said. “More than ever, brick-and-mortar retailers need technology that keeps them nimble. Offline retail is all the way back, and we’re investing heavily in hardware that’s fit for the fastest-growing, most innovative retailers in the world.”