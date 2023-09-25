Slowear bets on women's fashion as part of growth strategy

Slowear, the Italian fashion brand best known for its trouser brand Incotex, is undergoing a significant transformation under the leadership of CEO Piero Braga.

Despite challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the company had already embarked on a path to recovery prior to Braga's appointment in May this year.

The company said it is focusing on quality and timeless products while preserving its brand identity. The brand also recognizses the potential in women's fashion and plans to invest in this segment, reported Italian news outlet Pambianco. The company aims to unify its brand styles while maintaining their unique identities.

Slowear is further planning to open a "multigender" store, showcasing its commitment to transcending traditional boundaries. Despite a challenging 2021, the brand is forecasting further growth in 2023, with a turnover estimated at 50 million euros.

The company's distribution strategy aims to reconnect with customers through carefully selected partners, diverging from a strategy based on expansion. Partnerships with Mytheresa and the resumption of business with Harrods are on the horizon in the wholesale domain.