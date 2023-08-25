Sneaker marketplace Laced to expand into Europe

UK-based luxury sneaker marketplace Laced is beginning to step into wider Europe, as it starts to roll out dedicated language websites for various countries in the region.

Next to introducing a number of currencies, the platform has also debuted dedicated sites for Germany and France, with it planning to further expand its reach for Italy and the Netherlands at a later stage.

In a release, CEO Chris Gibbons, who founded the company in 2018, said: “Half a decade after launching in the UK, and having become the most trusted resale site in the country, it’s with immense pride that we are now expanding into Europe, offering our same great authentication processes, product library and customer service to European buyers and sellers.

“At the heart of the Laced platform and mission lies our belief that everyone, wherever they are, should be able to go online, purchase luxury goods and have them delivered to their door in the easiest way possible.

“Expansion into Europe means we will be putting more genuine items in the hands of more customers, which has been our goal from the very start.”