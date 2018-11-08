Superdry posts 6.4 percent sales rise in challenging first half

In its trading update for the 26-week period, Superdry Plc said first half Global Brand revenue increased 6.4 percent to 831.8 million pounds against a challenging backdrop, while ecommerce channel revenue grew by 6.9 percent, underpinned by company-owned ecommerce site revenue growth of 14 percent. The company said, as previously announced trading performance was impacted by unseasonably hot weather conditions.

Commenting on Superdry's performance Euan Sutherland, Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement: "We are six months into a product diversification and innovation programme and, as we said in the summer, it will take up to 18 months for the benefits to come through. In the meantime we are well prepared for peak trading."

While some of Superdry’s key markets saw colder weather conditions last week, the company said that it has not yet seen a sustained period of seasonally typical weather. As highlighted previously, the company's full year profits are heavily influenced by its performance in the second half, led by cold weather products with jackets and sweats accounting for 55 to 60 percent of autumn winter sales.

Picture:Facebook/Superdry