Sustainability efforts by the fashion industry in 2019

The year 2019 started with sportswear brands taking the lead and presenting recyclable and eco-friendly products. In the spring and throughout the year, denim companies upped their game and came out with responsible ways of producing one of the industry’s most wasteful products. The summer saw brands, retailers and other industry players come together and form or join alliances and pacts for a more sustainable future of fashion.

In the fall, brands and retailers took stock of their sustainability goals while recycling and clothing rentals also gained momentum. At the end of the year, it was heartening to see sustainability efforts actually increasing and the industry not only focusing on clothing and accessories but also giving their packaging a good, sustainable make-over too. FashionUnited has put together all efforts of the year, sorted by month, to revisit the sustainability highlights of 2019.

Photo: Adidas

At the beginning of the year, quite a few sustainability initiatives were announced. From brands and retailers to manufacturers, everyone wanted to be in on circularity, recycling and in general, running one’s business more responsibly. It was heartening to see sportswear brands taking the lead and presenting recyclable and eco-friendly sneakers and other products. FashionUnited has put together 23 such efforts that were announced in the first four months of the year 2019.

Photo: Vivobarefoot

Sustainability has become not just a buzzword but brands, retailers and innovative companies are also following through, coming up with original and sustainable products, production processes and recycling or resale options. FashionUnited has put together ten such efforts that were announced in the month of May alone.

Photo: Tommy Jeans (jacket), Rombaut, Popupshop / credit: Dave Pelham Photography

In June, brands, retailers and innovative companies have shown that sustainability is no longer just a buzzword but is becoming an everyday reality. It is heartening to see that many denim companies are looking for environmentally friendly solutions and that brands are setting sustainable goals for themselves. FashionUnited is thrilled to see its list of sustainable efforts grow steadily every month; here are 13 announced in the month of June alone.

Photo: Wrangler

Brands, retailers and innovative companies are following through on sustainability, pledging to become more sustainable and to eliminate plastic in the future, for example. The use of organic cotton is also on the rise. Brands are also realising that they cannot do it alone and are joining initiatives and forming collaborations with other brands and organisations. FashionUnited has put together eleven such efforts that were announced in the month of July alone.

Photo: P.E. Nation

August saw brands especially becoming ambitious and setting sustainable targets for themselves in terms of water consumption, materials used and carbon emissions. Thirty-two even came together to form the Fashion Pact that wants to tackle the fashion industry’s impact on the environment. FashionUnited has put together nine such efforts that were announced in the month of August alone.

Photo: Timberland

In September, six brands reported being ahead of their sustainability goals for 2020, 2025 and even 2023, while others announced sustainable collections and exciting cooperations. FashionUnited has put together 15 such efforts that were announced in the month of September alone.

Photo: McKinsey Apparel CPO Survey 2019

In October, it was refreshing to see that recycling initiatives are on the rise among brands and retailers, with proceeds being donated to charity. Also, clothing rentals are catching on and reducing, reusing and recycling when it comes to packaging. FashionUnited has put together 14 such efforts that were announced in the month of October alone.

Photo: Bershka

With the year 2019 rapidly drawing to a close, it is heartening to see that sustainability efforts by brands and retailers are not slowing down; on the contrary. The emphasis on innovative ideas for sustainable output in the fashion industry continues as brands, designers and raw material producers are increasingly adopting a responsible outlook. FashionUnited has put together 14 such efforts that were announced in the month of November alone.

Photo: Desigual Ecoalf

In December, it was heartening to see that brands and retailers are not only thinking about products like clothing and accessories when it comes to sustainability but also product packaging, fabric and other recycling, powering stores and offices with renewable energies and involving consumers every step of the way. Also, sustainability plans and targets are definitely ‘in.’ FashionUnited has put together 16 such initiatives that were announced in December 2019 alone.

