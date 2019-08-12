11 sustainability efforts announced in July 2019

Sustainability has become not just a buzzword but brands, retailers and innovative companies are also following through, pledging to become more sustainable and to eliminate plastic in the future, for example. The use of organic cotton is also on the rise. Brands are also realising that they cannot do it alone and are joining initiatives and forming collaborations with other brands and organisations. FashionUnited has put together eleven such efforts that were announced in the month of July alone.

Italian premium casual-wear brand Napapijri is launching the sustainable Skidoo Infinity jacket made from Econyl recycled material, a high-performance nylon 6 yarn recycled from discarded fishing nets and other waste materials. This is the brand’s first 100 percent recyclable jacket, which can be “re-engineered, re-born, and re-imagined infinitely” as part of its circular fashion strategy.

An all-new All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) has been formed by UK MPs to analyse sustainability in the clothing and textiles industry. The formation of the group follows the government's rejection of all the recommendations made by the Environmental Audit Committee's recent report titled 'Fixing fashion: clothing consumption and sustainability'. The APPG hopes that government policy can be influenced to deliver a real step-change towards sustainability.

American professional surfer Kelly Slater's co-founded sustainable fashion brand Outerknown has partnered with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation for its first Jeans Redesign initiative to tackle waste, pollution and harmful practices during the production of jeans. Outerknown also hopes to inspire change in fashion and to highlight circular fashion, making resources and tools available to the industry.

Spanish multinational clothing company Inditex has revealed its next set of goals: By 2020, 100 percent of its stores aim to be eco-efficient; by 2023, all single-use plastics should have been completely eliminated for customers sales and zero percent of Inditex’ waste should go to landfills. Also, only organic, sustainable or recycled options for viscose should be used by then. By 2025, Inditex targets all of its stores, offices and facilities to use 80 percent renewable energy.

American jeans brand Wrangler in its new sustainability program has launched The Rooted Collection, a premium menswear line using 100 percent sustainable cotton. Wrangler is working with local farmers in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas to create a limited collection of jeans and t-shirts made from 100 percent sustainable cotton that represent each state.

Brazilian denim specialist Vicunha along with Ecoera, H2O-Company and Initiativa Verde has introduced a pioneering project to measure water consumption from cotton cultivation to the end consumer. Vicunha wants to define new targets for reducing water consumption and compensation through socio-ecological projects such as soil recovery, water protection, carbon stocks and the formation of habitat corridors for biodiversity throughout the entire jeanswear production chain.

American heritage denim brand Levi Strauss has partnered with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) on a 2.3-million-dollar cooperation agreement to meet corporate objectives regarding reducing greenhouse gas emissions by using 100 percent renewable energy and minimising water usage throughout its global supply chain by 2025.

