Tom Tailor partners with Dutch repair platform Mended

Almost a year ago, in May 2024, Mended, the Dutch online platform for clothing alterations and repairs, expanded into Germany. Initially, this was through a partnership with Cologne-based sustainable brand Armedangels. This partnership proved so successful, generating 100 repair orders within 15 minutes of launch, that Mended is now collaborating with Hamburg-based clothing retailer Tom Tailor.

The partnership is part of Tom Tailor's ‘BE-Part’ sustainability strategy and its loyalty programme. It responds to the growing demand for repair services, driven on the company side by new EU regulations such as the “Right to Repair", the Circular Economy Act, and the Circular Economy Action Plan, and on the consumer side by the demand for practical, sustainable solutions. According to Mended, this makes repair “not a trend, but a necessity.”

“We are not known for just fixing clothes — but how we engage customers and reposition repair as a desirable choice. Our partnership with Tom Tailor is a major milestone and shows that repair is becoming the new standard for fashion companies,” comments Mended co-founder Agnes Weber in a press release on Wednesday.

How does the collaboration work for customers?

Customers book their repair online via Tom Tailor's repair portal and pay a fee starting at 7.99 euros plus shipping. This service is available to all customers from today; loyalty members receive additional benefits such as up to 20 percent off on their first repair.

After booking, customers receive a QR code which they can use to drop off their item at a local post point. All repairs are then carried out by Mended's tailors within Germany, without cross-border shipping. The repaired garment is then delivered directly to the customer's home within ten days.

“72 percent of Mended users are first-time repairers. This repair number is growing steadily as brands are increasingly pushing repair across their marketing and loyalty channels,” reports Mended. Furthermore, according to studies, 64 percent of consumers want repair services directly from the brands they shop with – not only for environmental reasons, but also for the service aspect.

Repair should become standard

“We are testing today what could be standard tomorrow. Repair goes beyond sustainability but can also play a key role in our loyalty programme,” confirms Maximilian Zippel, head of consumer engagement D2C at Tom Tailor, in the announcement.

“With Tom Tailor’s large and loyal customer base, this partnership has the power to reposition repair as a modern and desirable choice for many. It is a big step in putting repair where it belongs — in the spotlight,“ adds Weber.

Mended also wants to change how consumers think about repair. While it was common a generation or two ago to mend clothes at home or take difficult cases to the trusted hands of a tailor, which were still plentiful, repairing and mending today has a rather old-fashioned feel.

“We need to move away from this dusty image and create new, appealing talking points,” says Weber. “Shopping is an experience, but repair was not - so we changed that.” This also includes the repaired garments being packaged and delivered “with a bow on top” to replicate the unboxing experience of new purchases.

Tom Tailor x Mended. Credits: Tom Tailor

About Mended

Mended was founded in 2022 in the Netherlands by Agnes Weber and Daan Maasson. The company has recorded thousands of successfully completed repairs to date and won the Newcomer of the Year 2025 award.

The company describes itself as “a circular service platform that makes extending the life of clothing as attractive as buying new” and offers repairs, alterations and resale of clothing, as well as branding and marketing. Sustainable apparel brands such as Kings of Indigo, Mud Jeans and Armedangels are already working with Mended.

In addition to the B2B service for fashion brands, the company also offers a B2C service and carries out repairs for consumers, albeit on a smaller scale. “We mainly do this to collect data,” explains Weber. “It gives us insights into which brands consumers want to have repaired, and we can also use this information to approach potential clients.”