Westfield Stratford City opens Covid vaccination centre

Shopping centre Westfield Stratford City has donated space to the NHS to create a large scale vaccination centre in the heart of Newham in London.

Set up by the East London NHS Foundation Trust, the vaccination hub will be administering the Oxford Astra Zeneca vaccine. It is one of hundreds of nationwide centres set up to deliver the Covid vaccination programme.

The unit, located on The Street opposite Chestnut Plaza, Tempur, Zara Home and David’s Bridal shops, has been fitted out with an assessment area, six vaccination pods, which can be increased with demand, a pharmacy area, a sluice area and a staff rest area.

Scott Parsons, UK chief operating officer Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield said in a statement: “Westfield Stratford City is delighted to be able to donate space to the NHS to create a large scale vaccination centre in the heart of Newham. The service will be a huge benefit to our local community which has been particularly hard hit by the current crisis.

“I’m very proud of our onsite team who has worked hard to support the delivery of the centre which launches to the public on Monday following two weeks of operation for NHS staff. This follows the successful collaboration we have had with the NHS on the Plasma Donor Centre at Stratford as well as the Hammersmith and Fulham Rapid Flow Testing Centre at Westfield London and we are very happy to assist with the rollout of the vaccination programme.”

Dr Paul Gilluley, East London NHS Foundation Trust’s chief medical officer, added: “It has been a mammoth project to get the Westfield Covid Vaccination Centre up and running in a matter of weeks but staff have come together to make it a success.

“Everyone is proud to have been able to play their part in providing a central point for the public to get the Covid vaccine. It is another step along the way to protecting people from the virus and helping our local communities to get back on their feet.”

The vaccination centre will be appointment only and will be open from 8.00am - 8.00pm seven days a week. When fully operational will be able to provide thousands of vaccinations a day.

Image: courtesy of Westfield Stratford City