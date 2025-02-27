Wolford: Annual revenue drops 30 percent

Austrian apparel company Wolford AG experienced a significant decline in revenue in fiscal year 2024.

According to preliminary, unaudited figures, revenue in 2024 amounted to 88 million euros, a 30 percent decrease compared to the previous year, the company, which belongs to the Chinese fashion group Lanvin Group, announced in an ad-hoc release on Thursday.

The past year was “marked by challenges and upheaval, particularly macroeconomic uncertainties and logistical disruptions,” Wolford acknowledged.

The company felt the adverse conditions in numerous key markets. Revenues in the EMEA region, which encompasses Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, fell by 35 percent, in Greater China by 27 percent, and in North America by 17 percent.

Change in logistics partner led to delivery bottlenecks

Wolford's wholesale business suffered a 44 percent drop in revenue. According to the company, this was “mainly due to the switch to a new logistics partner, which led to delays in product deliveries.”

For 2025, Wolford announced a “market offensive” to mark the company's 75th anniversary. “The focus of the year is on optimizing the product range and distribution channels,” the company stated.