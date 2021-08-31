Best looks from the Spencer trailer

The highly anticipated Spencer trailer has finally come out, building up more excitement over the Princess Diana inspired flick.

Kristen Stewart plays the troubled Diana in a film that strives to capture a brief moment of her life within the royal family. Centering around three days during a Christmas holiday in the early 90’s, the film tells the story of the moment Diana and Prince Charles decided to divorce and the Royal turmoil that came with it.

However, as much as fans are eager to watch the story unfold on the big screen, it is clear from the short clip that the fashion and styling will also be something to behold.

Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran led the way throughout the film, dressing Stewart in pieces remarkably similar to that of what Diana was often seen in. Durran’s presence delivers high fashion expectations for the film. The designer is known for her acclaimed work in Pride & Prejudice, Little Women and Anna Karenina, winning a number of awards for her designs.

Image: Neon films

The film’s official poster already gave a slight indication of what is to come, with Diana (aka Stewart) seen hunched over in a grand white dress. Despite the piece not being directly influenced by a specific Diana outfit, the dress in the poster nods to a number of gowns the late Princess once wore, such as her iconic wedding dress.

Image: Spencer trailer, Neon Films

In one particular scene from the trailer, Stewart stands overlooking a misty garden sporting a canary yellow suit and matching hat, exceptionally similar to that of particular suits donned by Diana herself.

Image: Spencer trailer, Neon Films

In another clip, Stewart wears a bomber jacket, pearl earrings and a cream sweater. The preppy styling was quintessential Diana, who was often spotted on errands wearing American college inspired clothing, including varsity bomber jackets.

Image: Spencer trailer, Neon Films

A particuarly accurate look features the actress bearing a netted veil, black hat and red suit. The outfit is notably similar to the one Princess Diana wore on a precise day the film is centred around; the day she decided to split from Charles.

The film is set to be released in November, with its first appearance taking place at Venice Film Festival on September 3.