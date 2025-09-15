Cinemoda Club: Where fashion meets film during Milan Fashion Week

After a teaser announcement over the summer, Vogue Italia and Kering’s first-ever Cinemoda Club opens next week across three of Milan’s most storied independent cinemas, Arlecchino, Mexico and Palestrina, coinciding with Milan Fashion Week. The three-day programme (25–27 September) aims to do more than entertain; it positions cinema as a living archive of fashion’s aesthetics, politics and mythology.

Curated by Gian Luca Farinelli, director of the Cineteca di Bologna, with actress and director Valeria Golino as patron, the line-up spans 36 films from canonical works such as 8½, Roman Holiday and Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette to rarer gems like Rapsodia Satanica (1915), a hand-coloured silent reimagining of Faust, and La Mode de Paris, a compilation of early atelier footage. Screenings are in the original language with subtitles and will be introduced by critics and Vogue Italia editors.

“Cinema and fashion speak the same language: one of imagination, transformation, and desire. Being the patron of Cinemoda Club, in a city like Milan and in a vibrant setting as Fashion Week, is both an honour and a true pleasure for me,” Golino said ahead of the opening.

The initiative is as much about education and exchange as spectacle. Students from top fashion and design schools have been invited to attend, treating cinema’s visual and narrative codes as a laboratory for contemporary culture. On 25 September, Golino and Farinelli will host a public talk at Cinema Arlecchino on the symbolic power of costume and the way film and fashion have anticipated social change, followed by a selection of restored shorts and Rapsodia Satanica.

For Vogue Italia, the project extends its editorial remit beyond the printed page. “With this project, we continue to tell the story of fashion through the cultural currents that carried it, the society that wore it, and the people who dreamed, created, and revolutionised it,” said Francesca Ragazzi, the magazine’s head of editorial content.

Kering frames the collaboration as part of its long-term arts strategy, which already includes its Women in Motion programme at Cannes. “Fashion and cinema don’t just reflect the world, they reinterpret it, reframe it, and reveal its hidden layers,” said Laurent Claquin, the group’s chief brand officer. “Cinemoda Club celebrates this profound exchange between two art forms that endlessly enrich one another.”

With three days of screenings across three venues, Cinemoda Club functions less as a festival than as a cultural lens, inviting Milan Fashion Week’s international audience to watch fashion’s moving image history come to life.