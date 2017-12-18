The 12 Must-See Fashion Exhibitions of 2018

London - The end of 2017 is just around the corner, signaling the start of a new year and the start of a new fashion calendar. Designers and brands are set to share their vision for the upcoming seasons from January onwards with the launch of the international fashion weeks. But what of the inspiration, the dedication and all the hard work that goes into creating a new collection? For those who crave to develop a better understanding of the fashion industry, museum exhibitions and retrospectives offer the unique opportunity to delve into some of the most established fashion houses archives, learn more about key movements in fashion and see the work of leading designers. Visually stunning as well as educational, they offer visitors a one of a kind learning opportunity.

The 12 Fashion Exhibitions you should see in 2018

To mark the start of the new year, FashionUnited has rounded up the top twelve international must-see fashion exhibitions and shares them with you in the interactive story map below.

Scroll down to navigate through the interactive map. Hit the button 'Start Exploring' and use the arrows to explore the map. Tip: for the full experience, click here to open the StoryMap in fullscreen in a new tab.

Read more: 12 Leading Fashion Exhibitions to Visit in 2018

Photo credits from left to right: Orla Kiely, Fashion and Textile Museum, Azzedine Alaia, Peter Lindbergh and Mode Museum, Olivier Theyskens.