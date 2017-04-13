Denimsandjeans to start in India in the fall

The denim market in India is booming, thus attracting its first international denim exhibition, Denimsandjeans, which will be held at the Lalit Ashok in Bangalore from 25 to 26 September 2017. Buyers like key retailers and brands as well as factory representatives from India, Europe, South East Asia and USA are expected.

“It gives me great pleasure to bring our show to India after successfully running it in Bangladesh and Vietnam,” said Denimsandjeans founder Sandeep Agarwal. “I feel that the Indian denim industry is at an inflexion point, where we will see it take off strongly and attain depth and breadth. While we are already the second largest consumer of jeans today, we will see the market maturing substantially in terms of usage across regions and demographics. Our show aims to bring together the major stakeholders in the supply chain to come together and help in this process.”

The two-day international trade show will be the first-of-its-kind in India, bringing together local and international denim mills, denim and garment manufacturers and those looking to source denim fabrics and apparel.

Denim has been one of the most promising textile segments in India in the past decade. While the capacity of Indian denim mills was only about 300 million meters in 2005, it is now about 1.3 billion metres; an increase of 300 percent, making India second only to China globally. Apart from being a denim producer, India is also an avid consumer: more than 500 million jeans are sold in the country annually, a bit more than the 490 million pairs sold in US per year.

The Denimsandjeans.com website was set up in 2007 by Sandeep Aggarwal to provide trends, analyses and reports on an almost daily basis for the denim industry worldwide. The first Denimsandjeans exhibitions took place in March and October of 2014 in Dhaka, with the Bangladesh shows then becoming annual events. The first Vietnamese edition followed in 2016. Denimsandjeans also launched De-Brands, the first online denim show, that brings buyers and suppliers together online at their portal.