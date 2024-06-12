Elevate your buying experience at Pure London X JATC this July

Next month, Pure London x JATC, the Festival of Fashion, will take over the iconic Olympia Events from 14-16 July 2024. Welcoming inspirational brands from around the globe, all conveniently located under one roof, the show will offer a seamless experience. Buyers can discover the next best-selling collections while browsing an exciting mix of returning and much-loved brands.

Gloria Sandrucci, Event Director at Pure London, says, “I am very proud to welcome so many new brands and much-loved returning brands to Pure London x JATC. As London’s Festival of Fashion, we attract buyers and visitors from all over the country and abroad, and connect them with hundreds of exciting brands. Our trend reports, styling sessions, and industry-leading seminars are invaluable resources. The line-up this season will certainly impress buyers and visitors, and we can expect to see more added to the roster in the weeks ahead.”

Juls Dawson, Creative Director of JATC, adds, “In the ever-changing landscape of retail, it is more important than ever for buyers to seek out newness and cement relationships with existing brands. Pure London x JATC, as always, has so much to offer and should be on every discerning buyer’s calendar this July.”

Receiving the stamp of approval from brands around the world, Pure London x JATC will welcome the return of retailers’ favourites across the show's key destinations. Expect to see new collections from the likes of Vilagallo, ACCESS, AX Paris, Humility, La Fee Maraboutee, Leo & Ugo, Girl In Mind, South Beach, Another Sunday, Nouvelle London, and Annabelle Moore.

From left top to right bottom: Brands Vilagallo, Americandreams, Vilagallo, Wkndgirl and South Beach Credits: Pure London x JATC

Always on the quest for newness and innovation, Pure London x JATC has also attracted an array of exciting new brands this July. With partnerships that span the globe, buyers will discover designers from Spain, France, Italy, Denmark, America, and Australia alongside many British brands. Look out for newcomers such as Americandreams, Favette, HOLLYYZ, Bhanuni by Joti, Fouroz, Wkndgirl, H4, and Sky Unique Brand.

The July show will see the return of the Sustainable destination, showcasing a carefully curated selection of innovative exhibitors who are addressing the environmental and social impact of the fashion industry. Spread across the show, buyers and retailers can find collections within womenswear, jewellery, shoes and accessories, and beauty and lifestyle. Brands will include Sharne Dean, Oh Kimono, Stryte, UP, The Fika Edit, Pink Lemons, Nila Rubia, LueL, and BUFF.

Credits: Pure London x JATC

Across the three-day event, the Pure London x JATC stage will host incredible expert talks, trend forecasts from the show’s new trend partner, Trendhub by BDA London, and panel discussions addressing the future of the fashion industry. A highlight for visitors and one of the most attended events is the Pure London x JATC Catwalk show. Buyers can see future trends come to life, with key pieces from exhibitors meticulously edited and styled on models, providing buyers with an insight into the season ahead.

For further information on Pure London x JATC, please visit their website.