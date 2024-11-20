Essential for fashion buyers: don't miss these Autumn Winter 25/26 trade shows
Preparations for the Autumn Winter 25/26 fashion buying season are just around the corner, and for buyers it is essential to keep up to date with the latest trends, fabrics and styles. Trade shows offer a great opportunity to discover new brands and collections and network with other professionals.
FashionUnited provides an overview of some important fashion trade shows that shouldn't be missed on the buying calendar.
ISPO Munich
Date: December 3 - 5, 2024
Location: Munich, Germany >> info
PREVIEW Men
Date: 6 January 2025
Location: Nieuwegein, Netherlands >> info
MAGIC Miami
Date: 6 - 7 January 2025
Location: Miami, United States >> info
PREVIEW Kids
Date: 13 January 2025
Location: Nieuwegein, Netherlands >> info
Pitti Immagine Uomo
Date: 14 - 17 January 2025
Location: Florence, Italy >> info
Who's Next / IMPACT x Neonyt Paris / Bijorhca / Interfiliere Paris
Date: 18 - 20 January 2025
Location: Paris, France >> info
Modefabriek
Date: 26- 27 January 2025
Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands >> info
Shift
Date: 26- 27 January 2025
Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands >> info
Playtime Paris
Date: 25 - 27 January 2025
Location: Paris, France >> info
CIFF
Date: 28 - 30 January 2025
Location: Copenhagen, Denmark >> info