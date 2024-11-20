Essential for fashion buyers: don't miss these Autumn Winter 25/26 trade shows

Preparations for the Autumn Winter 25/26 fashion buying season are just around the corner, and for buyers it is essential to keep up to date with the latest trends, fabrics and styles. Trade shows offer a great opportunity to discover new brands and collections and network with other professionals.

FashionUnited provides an overview of some important fashion trade shows that shouldn't be missed on the buying calendar.

ISPO Munich

Date: December 3 - 5, 2024

Location: Munich, Germany >> info

PREVIEW Men

Date: 6 January 2025

Location: Nieuwegein, Netherlands >> info

MAGIC Miami

Date: 6 - 7 January 2025

Location: Miami, United States >> info

PREVIEW Kids

Date: 13 January 2025

Location: Nieuwegein, Netherlands >> info

Pitti Immagine Uomo

Date: 14 - 17 January 2025

Location: Florence, Italy >> info

Who's Next / IMPACT x Neonyt Paris / Bijorhca / Interfiliere Paris

Date: 18 - 20 January 2025

Location: Paris, France >> info

Modefabriek

Date: 26- 27 January 2025

Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands >> info

Shift

Date: 26- 27 January 2025

Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands >> info

Playtime Paris

Date: 25 - 27 January 2025

Location: Paris, France >> info

CIFF

Date: 28 - 30 January 2025

Location: Copenhagen, Denmark >> info

