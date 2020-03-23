First CHIC Shenzhen announced for July 2020

CHIC Shenzhen, the new regional format of China’s biggest fashion fair, CHIC China International Fashion Fair, is currently preparing for its premiere in southern China from 15th to 17th July 2020. The pilot project will focus on national fashion companies and regional fashion retailers in the southern Chinese provinces.

At the same time, Intertextile Shenzhen Apparel Fabrics and Shenzhen Yarn Expo will also take place at the World Exhibition and Convention Center in Shenzhen. About 2,000 exhibitors are expected on a total of 100,000 square meters. CHIC Shenzhen is organised by China National Garment Association, the Sub-Council of Textile Industry of CCPIT and China World Trade Center.

“CHIC Shenzhen has been planned for a long time and can be implemented in view of the now positive development in China. Here, the focus is on the national fashion manufacturers and the densely populated, flourishing southern Chinese retail landscape. CHIC Shanghai will continue to have an international focus,” commented Chen Dapeng, president of CHIC and the China National Garment Association, in an announcement.

The organisers point out the epidemic situation in China, which is turning positive again, and the Shanghai stock exchange that is showing an upward trend that is having a positive impact on companies.

For international visitors, the fair location and the Special Economic Zone Shenzhen is of interest as a production site, which is also known as China's “boomtown.” It has approximately 15 million inhabitants today; the province of Guangdong, in which it is located, even more than 114 million.

The south of China is a conurbation of the Chinese fashion industry and trade with numerous clothing clusters for menswear, womenswear, childrenswear, denim, casualwear and wedding dresses being located here. Together with the neighboring provinces Fujian, Jiangsu and Zhejiang, Guangdong is responsible for 75 percent of China’s total textile production.

Regarding the postponed CHIC Shanghai event in March , the organisers state: “The decision of the catch-up date for the March event of CHIC Shanghai is still pending and depends on the further development of the epidemic situation in China.”