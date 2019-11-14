Kingpins New York announces sustainability focus for upcoming show

The upcoming Kingpins New York will focus on the future of the denim industry from a sustainable standpoint, according to a statement from the show's organizers. Set for November 19-20 at Pier 36 in Manhattan, Kingpins is a boutique denim sourcing show that faetures a selection of highly-edited vendors from the U.S., Japan, China, India, Italy, Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan, Thailand, Spain and Mexico.

Show organizers have decided to center all panels this season on important social or environmental issues. These panels will include “Denim Industry Impact: Conscious Strategies for the Sustainable Development Goals," hosted by the United Nations Office for Partnerships and Conscious Fashion Campaign and featuring panelists Kerry Bannigan, founder of Conscious Fashion Campaign, Sara Kozlowski, director of the CFDA's Education and Professional Development, and Michele Sizemore, Gap's senior vice president of Global Product Development.

Nonprofit organization Delivering Good, which donates products to millions of kids, adults, and families facing poverty and disasters, will host “Philanthropy As Pathway to Sustainability,” to discuss ways in which brands can use their new, excess product to benefit others and the planet.

This season's Kingpins New York will also feature a garment installation, a market and film screenings of "Common Thread: Italy," "An Indigo Story" and "In Search of Blue Gold," as well as activations by textile designers and artisans.