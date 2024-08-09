Magic, Sourcing, and Sourcing at Magic return to Las Vegas this August

Magic, Project, and Sourcing at Magic, three of the leading fashion trade shows run by MMGNET Group, are set to return to Las Vegas this month.

Taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from August 19 to August 21, each of the events brings together brands, retailers, manufacturers, and industry professionals from around the world to browse and learn more about the latest trends in women’s, men’s, and children’s fashion while networking extensively.

To kick off the start of the three trade shows, MMGNET Group, together with Art Hearts Fashion and Resort World Las Vegas, will present the “Style Oasis: A Fashion Runway” experience on August 19. The runway event is set to include presentations of some of the latest trends in fashion, footwear, and accessories, with three different sessions of the satellite event taking place from 6.30 pm onwards. Attendees of the runway experience can also expect a special performance from Grammy Award-winning R&B singer Macy Gray, who will also present her latest clothing collection.

Sourcing at Magic Credits: MMGNET Group

Magic Las Vegas this season sees hundreds of brands coming together to showcase their upcoming Spring 2025 collections. Leading brands set to exhibit at Magic Las Vegas include ASTR the Label, Little Words Project, and Matisse Footwear. New brands showing this season include Ciebon, Rumored, and The Sis Kiss. The event also sees the return of children’s wear, with brands such as Dakota Ridge, Laree + Co, and MishMoccs showing.

Several educational sessions and hands-on activations will take place throughout Magic Las Vegas, including a conversation with Create & Cultivate founder Jaclyn Johnson about women’s empowerment in the business world and a talk on women’s wellness in the fashion industry.

“Each new season gives us an opportunity to bring fresh perspectives and new topics to explore within the fashion industry, along with business heavyweights that have so much wisdom to share with our community,” said Kelly Helfman, president at MMGNET Group, in a statement. “Our events continue to be the place where the best of our community comes together to collaborate, ideate, conduct business, and have fun while moving the fashion industry forward.”

Project Las Vegas will showcase the best of the intersection of sports and fashion and includes a range of onsite activations, such as a skate park, a pickleball court, and a golf panel, as well as an offsite invite-only golf tournament to engage with attendees. This season sees Adidas Skateboard, Nike SB, New Balance Numeric, Brooklyn Projects, and Thrasher, among other skate brands, showcase their collections as Project Las Vegas grows its influence within the skating community. Other leading men’s brands set to exhibit include Lacoste, Hugo Boss, Rains, G-Star, WeSC, and Fifa, alongside women’s brands like Minnetonka, Born Footwear, Patrizia Luca, and Vera Bradley, with more than 400 plus exhibitors confirmed for this season’s event.

Sourcing at Magic Las Vegas is set to showcase the latest innovations from more than 1,100 international and domestic manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers representing over 23 countries. The upcoming event will include sessions covering technology used in the fashion industry, artificial intelligence (AI), innovations in sustainability, and more at the main stage, together with entrepreneurship workshops and a fashion tech pitch space created to support up-and-coming businesses. MMGNET Group will also present an exclusive preview of some of the insights gleaned from brands, designers, and decision-makers on technology’s evolving role in the fashion industry.