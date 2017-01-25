Modefabriek: 4 minute Virtual Tour

- Vivian Hendriksz |
Dutch fashion trade fair Modefabriek closed its doors Monday evening following its highly successful 42nd edition. FashionUnited attended the tradefair and planned out the perfect route to explore all areas of Modefabriek. Were you unable to attend the trade fair, or are you interested to see what our tour of Modefabriek looked like in real life? Then scroll down to watch our virtual tour.
Interested to see what our route looks like on the map? Then check out our floorplan underneath the virtual tour. The tour starts at number '1'.
Modefabriek floorplan
Homepage photo and video: Myrthe de Graaf for FashionUnited
