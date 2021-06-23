Pitti Uomo: A look back at the trade show’s history ahead of its 100th edition

Following a year of cancelled physical events, Italian menswear trade show Pitti Uomo is set to return to Florence at the end of June to celebrate its 100th edition.

It will be a toned-down show compared to previous iterations in light of ongoing Covid-19 concerns, with organisers announcing earlier this month the show would host fewer brands and buyers.

The event, running from June 30 to July 2, will feature a total of 350 men’s brands, 113 children’s brands and 86 fabric companies, and will see South African designer Thebe Magugu, the winner of the 2019 LVMH Prize, attending as the special guest.

The event will this season be divided into three themes, including ‘Fantastic Classic’, ‘Dynamic Attitude’, which focuses on the outdoors and meeting point between sport and streetwear, and ‘Superstyling’, its trend section.

As the event approaches, and buyers and brands alike gear up to reunite face to face inside the walls of the iconic Fortezza da Basso, FashionUnited takes a look back at the history of the iconic trade show.

Use the arrows to navigate through the events ordered by date or click on a time frame (in the gray bar) to learn more.

Main article image: Pitti Uomo