Pure London announces floorplan re-edit for AW19

Trade show Pure London has confirmed that it will be launching a new floorplan for its February edition to “give a new lease of life” to the event.

The new concept will place a strong emphasis on British brands, as well as new international brands who have signed up to showcase their autumn/winter 2019 collections, including Parka London, Lauren Vidal, Mos Mosh, Jolie Garance, Aggel Knitwear, and Jovani.

In addition, the trade show has also added that the strongest growth from overseas brands comes from France, Turkey and Greece.

Julie Driscoll, managing director of Pure London said in a statement: “We are at a crossroads in terms of Brexit uncertainty and in the way the fashion industry works but Pure London is demonstrating that not only can we make a stand for better practices in fashion, we can provide a space for the most inspirational, creative and exciting brands and designers to showcase their wares.

“The February show will offer visitors a host of new brands and we are really looking forward to revealing our floorplan re-edit which will freshen the show, offer new discoveries, and give the space new life.”

Pure London’s strongest sector growth area is the newly created Gen Z section, which aims to encapsulate the energy and mood of young fashion with trend-led, street style and unisex collections. New brands include Spill The Tea, Odd Color Studio, Peace and Chaos, Mr. Gugu and Sera Ulger, while returning regulars includes Spirit include Compania Fantastica, Cubic Original, Danity, Urban Bliss, Glamorous, Angeleye, The Pretty Dress Company, and Amy Lynn.

New to Premium Womenswear is British outerwear brand Parka London, Danish Mos Mosh, Mannequin, Lola Antoine, a luxury European women's prêt-à-porter brand created by the designer Sara Pagès, and Spry Workwear.

While the newly launched Bubble at Pure London will see Ty Toys showcasing a variety of products from its new Ty Fashion range which comprises of backpacks, shoulder and clutch bags, wristlets, slippers, sliders, and make up bags. Ty Toys will sit alongside Zoe Grados, Chloe Ann, Agatha Ruiz, and Little King.

Pure London and Pure Origin takes place at London Olympia from February 10 - 12, 2019.