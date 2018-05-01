Pure London announces launch of Pure Kid

Pure London, the contemporary women’s and men’s trade show, has confirmed that it is added a new curation of kid’s fashion, footwear, accessories and maternity collections for its July edition.

The launch of Pure Kid comes in response to the “fast growth” in the sector, organisers said in a statement, and the standalone platform for childrenswear brands will sit alongside womenswear brands who already offer kidswear such as Hatley, 4Funky Flavours, Dekoz and Sugarhill Brighton.

The news comes just over a week after rival trade show organiser ITE Events, which owns Moda, Scoop and Jacket Required, announced it was pulling out of the children’s market with the closure of Bubble Londons , which had been running for 10 years.

Trade show Pure London adds dedicated children’s section, Pure Kid

Julie Driscoll, Managing Director of Pure London said in a statement: “The children’s and maternity wear sector is worth 158 billion dollars globally, according to Euromonitor, and key trends such as ‘mini-me’ dressing, influential celebrity parents and an ever-increasing number of blogger parents who curate their kids’ Instagram feeds are driving more style conscious parents looking for childrenswear that chimes with their own personal aesthetic and values.

“We are very excited to add Pure Kid to our expanding show and the collections will also be brought to life on our much-loved catwalk shows.”

Pure Kid is the latest addition to the Pure London line-up, last week it revealed that it would be staging a section dedicated to ethical fashion, called Pure Conscious , and earlier in the year it added, Pure Origin, a new sourcing event that featured more than 40 manufactures from around the world.

The next edition of Pure London will take place at London Olympia from July 22 to 24.

Image: courtesy of Pure Kid - Sugarhill Brighton