Pure London launches 'Pure Match' app

British fashion trade show Pure London has launched an app to facilitate connections and networking between visitors and exhibitors before, during and after the seasonal show.

The app, called Pure Match, is the first of its kind for UK fashion trade shows, according to the fair’s organisers, and aims to “transform the show into a truly 365 experience,” just in time for the upcoming February edition.

Once signed up, users can connect with clients and suppliers to plan meetings and use the chat functionality. It also allows them to efficiently organise their visit and traverse the trade show floor easily accessing the content sessions timetable and locations, with push notifications and beacon messaging (location-based) making sure they are kept in the loop.

Commenting on the new app in a statement, Gloria Sandrucci, event director of Pure London, said: “Pure Match is the obvious next step in our strategy to revolutionise the visitor and exhibitor experience offering the best networking technology 365 days of the year. Pure Match takes the legwork out of networking by facilitating intelligent matchmaking and help visitors prepare for the show – making your experience on-site more engaging and offering a higher return of investment on time.”

The next edition of Pure London takes place between 9-11 February at Olympia London and will offer over 1,300 of the latest collections across the fashion industry.