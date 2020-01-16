Pure Origin announces 16 tech companies to join upcoming edition

Pure Origin, the section of the Pure London trade fair dedicated to garment, fabric and supply chain sourcing, has announced 16 new tech companies to join its newly expanded Tech & Innovation section at its upcoming edition.

The show, which will take place alongside Pure London from 9 to 11 February at London Olympia, will put a spotlight on the latest technologies and innovations considered fundamental to the future of fashion manufacturing.

Attending Pure Origin will be leading payments tech company Worldpay, which will be showcasing its contactless card payment innovations for retail solutions and Kornit Digital, a company developing and manufacturing sustainable digital printing solutions in a single step process called NeoPigmentTM.

The newly expanded Tech & Innovation section will also host the following companies: Bttg, Embacollage, D-Color, Linea Fashion Snc, Thermore, Itl Group, Hqts Group, Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), Centro Tessile Cotoniero, Faering Ltd, National Weaving, The Little Trend Book, and Lila Tekstil.

Matteo Perrone, event manager at Pure Origin, said in a statement: “Pure Origin continues to evolve, and this season we are introducing a host of new sections to make the space easier to navigate and provide the relevant business solutions for the entire supply chain. 2020 is the year of change and therefore we are strategically expanding into technology & innovation.

“It is vital to the future of fashion manufacturing, and visitors to this elevated section will discover some exciting new inventions that will change the way we produce and do business.”