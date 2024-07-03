Pure London x JATC top designer picks to look out for

It’s nearly time to swing open the doors to the eagerly awaited return of Pure London x JATC! Taking place from 14th-16th July at the iconic Olympia Events, this fashion collaboration promises to showcase some of the most exciting collections from established brands and emerging talent.

Gloria Sandrucci, Pure London x JATC Event Director has her eyes firmly fixed on the line up, with some top picks in mind. She said, “This season’s event is set to be our most vibrant yet, highlighting the innovation and creativity that defines the fashion industry today. We're thrilled to present a diverse array of collections that will inspire and captivate our audience, and here are my top picks to look out for.”

Dedicated to sustainability, UK-based Komodo are as passionate about the planet as they are fashion, creating eco friendly collections since 1988. Their bold block colours and vibrant prints combine with easy-to-wear designs in organic cotton, linen and groundbreaking eco-fabrics.

Bringing the latest trends in women’s footwear, Spanish brand Alpe has over 35 years of experience in creating innovative designs. Combining shoemaking tradition with the latest technology, they are focused on comfort and trend, with high-quality materials and stunning designs. From shimmering sandals to comfy clogs, moccasins to boots, their pieces make a statement and the perfect finishing touch to any outfit.

New to the show this year is La Cotonnière, a French family business specialising in stylish 100% cotton ready-to-wear. Pretty broderie, intricate details and embroidery adorn the designs, creating a blend of elegance and ease. Their commitment to high quality cotton ensures that every colourful garment is breathable and gentle on the skin.

Show regulars, Luel return to show their beautiful collection crafted with high quality linen and natural materials. With neutral colours, clean cut lines and a focus on functionality, the brand is redefining modern linen wear with an updated aesthetic.

Leo & Ugo also return to the show this season with their collection created in the heart of Paris. Crafting contemporary, elegant designs, you’ll find chic basics mixed with luxurious cashmere, creative prints, embroidery, pearls and high quality fabrics. With an ambition to change the perception of Greek fashion, ACCESS FASHION blends femininity and sophistication with bold prints, style staples and fresh colours. On-trend pieces mix with classic cuts for a womenswear collection that embodies modern elegance and timeless appeal.

Featuring in the show’s POP destination, inspired by pop culture, AX Paris bring their diverse collection of on-trend chic fashion. Including bold statement pieces and versatile staples, their modern designs combine with timeless elegance across the collection, offering a variety of styles with a contemporary twist.

Teaming high quality fashion with a feminine flair, Spanish brand EsQualo creates clothes designed make you feel good. Their collection showcases vibrant prints with exceptional quality, from perfectly tailored blazers and chunky knitwear to breezy Bohemian dresses and elegant shift dresses, every item exudes style and comfort.

Specialising in high quality knitwear, Americandreams brings soft and colourful knits to the show. Well known for their beautiful mohair designs, they pride themselves on creating unique casual and comfy, warm collections in happy colours.

Pure London x JATC promises a spectacular showcase of creativity and craftsmanship, with exciting designs, sustainable collections and timeless pieces from fashion-forward designers. A celebration of style and innovation, providing an insight to future trends, it’s a show not to be missed.

