Zalando to cancel Bread & Butter

Zalando’s fashion fair Bread & Butter will not take place in 2019, said the company’s co-founder David Schneider to German publication Handelsblatt.

“Everything we invest in needs to be at the same time strategic and scalable”, Schneider told the newspaper. “With Bread & Butter, we ran into natural limits. That’s why we have decided to no longer organize a fair from 2019”.

Zalando acquired the rights to the bankrupt consumer-focused fair in 2015, giving it a second life. The three events organized since then have attracted over 35,000 visitors and exhibitors like Adidas and Wrangler, but they apparently failed to turn a profit for the European marketplace based in Berlin. Schneider declined to provide any figures.