00.thestore, a carbon neutral boutique, opens in London

Everyday should be earth day, but as far as laudable actions go in the fashion industry, Friday sees the third edition pop-up of the carbon neutral boutique 00.thestore.

Opening on Rathbone Place in London, the store’s purveyors have a simple aim: to curate the most innovative and exciting sustainable brands; to provide a physical platform for digital eco-conscious labels to gain a wider audience; for shoppers to connect with sustainable design and feel inspired to move closer towards a more waste-conscious lifestyle.

During its opening the store will host a range of events, such as workshops and panels, where discussions centered around climate change ranging from topics such as consumer consumption habits to impact-reduction production models and possibilities to attaining a zero-waste model.

The brand mix includes fashion and accessories, beauty and wellness and homeware.

According to a study conducted by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, it was discovered that developing a circular economy could cut carbon emissions by half by 2030. The IPCC ( Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) states in order to keep warming in or around 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2100, global governments need to take drastic and immediate actions by 2030. In the midst of an alarming climate crisis, innovating systems of production are necessary to achieve sustainable consumption. By leveraging conversation around forward-thinking models and methods, Earth Month is leading the way towards conscious production.

For more information visit https://www.instagram.com/00.thestore