080 Barcelona Fashion: key trends and highlights from the 37th edition

Barcelona has once again asserted its position as one of the most interesting hubs for independent design. The 37th edition of 080 Barcelona Fashion, held between April 14 and 17, once again transformed the city into a space of convergence for creativity, fashion and the plurality of identities that define it.

The event's move from its traditional location at the Recinto Modernista de Sant Pau to Port Vell has reoriented its imagery towards the Mediterranean, strengthening its connection with the seafront. The sea permeates the city's aesthetic and, more or less consciously, continues to serve as a constant source of inspiration for its creators.

In this context, fashion is marked by lightweight garments, neutral tones and a relaxed style influenced by the climate. There is also a strong presence of international fashion and contemporary design. Experimental proposals coexist with clearly cosmopolitan ones, creating a continuous dialogue between the local and the global.

This variety was precisely what was seen on the runway. Clothing becomes a vehicle for expressing the city's global openness. It is increasingly difficult to identify unique or repeated trends, given the growing individuality of the collections.

Carmen Lomana and rapper Metrika walked together during the Dominnico presentation. Credits: 080 Barcelona Fashion.

From the viral moment when socialite Carmen Lomana and rapper Metrika walked together during the Dominnico presentation, to the “migrant pride” claimed by Mexican designer Ricardo Seco in a context of social and migratory debate, the runway has also served as a space for discourse. This narrative is amplified by proposals such as that of Palestinian designer Sylwia Nazzal, founder of Nazzal Studio, who introduces a perspective shaped by the geopolitical tensions affecting the Middle East.

Nazzal Studio autumn/winter 2026 at 080 Barcelona Fashion. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Behind this international consolidation is the institutional work of the Generalitat de Catalunya, through the CCAM, with the support of the Ajuntament de Barcelona. Its commitment to internationalisation, particularly through a strategic programme of invitations to global press, has strengthened the event's presence on the international circuit. This has placed Barcelona on the global fashion radar not only as a showcase, but also as a creative hub with its own identity.

Colour: lime green

Acid lime green is establishing itself as the disruptive accent of the winter season, breaking the hegemony of neutrals with a vibrant, almost electric energy.

Left. Dominnico. Right. Xvstrange. Centre Adolfo Domínguez autumn/winter 2026 at 080 Barcelona Fashion. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

On the Barcelona runway, its interpretation evolves from the chromatic minimalism of Adolfo Domínguez, who incorporates it into monochromatic knitwear looks or as a subtle accent to soften its intensity, to the more futuristic and aggressive proposals of Dominnico, where it is combined with crocodile skin textures and metallic details. In the case of XVStrange, the trend adopts a more refined approach.

Accessory: the belt

Typically worn at the natural waist to define the silhouette, at 080 Barcelona Fashion the belt sheds its conventional use and becomes an element of architectural tension within the look.

Doblas autumn/winter 2026 at 080 Barcelona Fashion. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

In Doblas's collection, multiple belts are seen shifted towards the chest or falling irregularly over the hips, fragmenting the garment and creating new lines of force in the silhouette's construction.

On the sides Habey Club, in the centre Adolfo Domínguez autumn/winter 2026 at 080 Barcelona Fashion. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Habey Club reinterprets it with a more relaxed logic, placing it low and almost nonchalantly, as a device to accentuate oversized silhouettes or bubble skirts. For Adolfo Domínguez, the belt remains a gesture of control, preserving the elegance of traditional tailoring within a context of relaxed, everyday luxury.

Technique: the knot

The knot acts as an anchor point, creating asymmetrical falls and more dramatic draping. It unfolds as a bow on satin skirts or as a scarf to create new lines of force, making the look more interesting.

From left to right. Moonsieur, Bibencia, Habey Club, Bibencia autumn/winter 2026 at 080 Barcelona Fashion. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Habey Club chooses to cinch dresses without altering their fluidity. In Moonsieur's case, the knot is reinterpreted as a contrasting fabric bow that crosses over the waist, functioning as a visual gesture and focal point within the garment's composition.

Silhouette: the peplum

The waist is no longer just defined; it projects outwards with exaggerated volumes, using the peplum silhouette that has made a strong comeback on the autumn/winter 2026 runways. This reflects fashion's current interest in controlled volume at the hips.

From left to right. Moonsieur, Adolfo Domínguez and Bibencia FW26 at 080 Barcelona Fashion. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

In its most architectural version, Justicia takes this idea to the extreme, opting for a quilted structure.

Justicia FW26 at 080 Barcelona Fashion. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

This evolution is also evident in more ethereal versions, such as Rubearth's, where the peplum is deconstructed into layers of suspended ruffles. It is also seen in the technical sobriety of Boulard and Doblas, demonstrating that the trend has mutated into a design tool capable of sculpting the body by playing with proportions.

From left to right. Rubearth, Doblas and Boulard FW26 at 080 Barcelona Fashion. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Embellishment: feathers

Feathers are establishing themselves this season as the ultimate embellishment, transforming simple garments into pieces with movement.

On the left Habey Club. The others Bibencia FW26 at 080 Barcelona Fashion. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

While some designers incorporated them in specific areas to add an unexpected texture, such as on pencil-silhouette midi skirts or as a counterpoint to more structured tailoring, others opted for an all-over approach, turning dresses and coats into true tactile sculptures.

Romantic detail: bows

The versatility of this element was evident in the various collections. Some designers incorporated bows minimally to add a touch of sweetness, such as a small adornment on the collar of a pink dress with puffed sleeves or as a metallic detail on a white lace top. Others opted for exuberance.

From left to right. Bolano and Custo Barcelona at 080 Barcelona Fashion. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

We saw blue satin bows adorning the front of a ribbed knit top, and a series of black velvet bows creating an intricate geometric pattern on a black tulle dress with pink ruffles. Even on accessories, like black Mary Janes paired with polka-dot tights, the small bow reaffirmed itself as the definitive adornment.

From left to right. Benavente, Victor Von Schwarz and Benavente. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Underground touch

Adding its underground touch, Reparto Studio presented a collection that revives codes from the past, like band pins, to recontextualise them within its own aesthetic narrative. This narrative is based on the concept of the dream, from its nocturnal dimension to its projection into the future.

Reparto Studio FW26 at 080 Barcelona Fashion. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

The collection draws on silhouettes from the late 19th and early 20th centuries and the underground culture of the late 20th century. Techniques such as upcycling, object repetition and moulage emphasise the experimental dimension of the garments.

Reparto Studio FW26 at 080 Barcelona Fashion. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Animal: the giraffe

The giraffe print emerges this season from Coconutscankill as an alternative to the traditional animal print. It is an under-exploited design with great potential, which on this occasion they have decided to explore in a very successful combination with red polka dots.

Coconutscankill FW26 at 080 Barcelona Fashion. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Material: ceramic

Although from a functional point of view ceramic is almost an “anti-accessory”, SKFK features pieces of fired and glazed clay that shift its use towards the ornamental. This invites the eye to focus on large-format fastenings and buttons that function as small sculptural objects within the garment. These were made by Proyecto Hemen.

SKFK FW26 at 080 Barcelona Fashion. Credits: 080 Barcelona Fashion.