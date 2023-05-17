080 Barcelona fashion runway season: spring/summer 2024: four big trends

The 31st edition of the 080 Barcelona runway presentations took place between May 2 and May 5, 2023; with 25 fashion designers and brands participating. Strong trends in color, print and pattern and silhouette emerged. Here are four of the best.

Ice Cream Flavors

Icy tones of pink, lime and yellow used in combination was the dominant color palette in Barcelona. It was used for a variety of styles, especially for casual and weekend wear.

The Label Edition (designers: Véronique Von Siebenthal and Laura Johansson)

The Label Edition ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 3: a collarless blouse with full sleeves and matching full pants: both in icy shades of pink, mint and yellow.

Biela Oscarleon

Image: Biela_Oscarleon ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 32: a sweater knit top in pale green overlaid with a mint green corset: shown with a pink satin skirt over a pale green underskirt.

Custo

Custo ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 19: a pale pink cropped top with green and turquoise embellishments: shown with pink, yellow and mint green printed slouchy pants.

Escorpion (designer: Carles Gràcia)

Image: Escorpion SS24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 17: an ombré pink and mint colored pointelle knit sweater and matching pants with a pale pink satin layer beneath.

Check Mate

Checks and stripes were the most prevalent prints and patterns on the Barcelona runways, mostly used for tailoring and separates

Simorra Simorra/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 16: a red and white houndstooth top, culottes and a wide brimmed hat, trimmed with white eyelet including a scallop edged detachable collar and cuffs.

Label Edition (designers: Véronique Vaillant von Siebenthal and Laura Johansson)

Label Edition ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 2: a blue and white stripe linen suit with a broad-shouldered jacket and straight legged pants over a deep vee white tee.

Menchen Tomas (designer: Olga Menchén)

Menchen Tomas ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 23: a white suit with a navy stripe: a one button slimline blazer and full, straight legged pants.

Rita Row (designers: Imma Serra and Xènia Semis)

Rita Row/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 23: a three-piece ensemble: a shirt, pants and overlaid wrap skirt in purple and orange check. The collar of the shirt was embellished with brooches shaped like ox heads.

Black Night

Several designers showed glamorous looks rendered in black for evening wear and even the red carpet.

Compte Spain (designer: Santi Mozas)

Compte ss23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 13: a black sequined halter-neck bra top was shown over a long black velvet skirt embellished with leather bows.

Victor Von Schwartz

Von Schwarz ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 19: a one-shouldered black leather full-length gown embellished with a bow at the shoulder.

Laretta (designer: Lara Serrano)

Laretta ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 1: a black nylon jacket with oversized ruffles at the shoulder was shown over a full-length black satin skirt with gathering at the waist.

Yolancris (designer: Yolanda Pérez Álvarez)

Yolancris ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 20: a black velvet gown with long sleeves was shown under an oversized black satin shrug.

Sporting Life

Athletic, athleisure and casual styles were shown on many of Barcelona’s runways.

404 Studio

404 Studio ss23/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 27: produced in collaboration with Adidas: a round neck, short sleeve tee with matching pants: a black lace shawl was shown over the pants.

Nathalie Chandler

Chandler ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 20: a hot pink snap-front shawl-collared sporty jacket was shown with ripped calf length olive colored khakis.

Custo

Custo ss24/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 14: a fitted long-sleeved top with a colorful print was shown over slouchy high-shine sporty pants.

Casademunt by Maite

Casademunt by Maite/Launchmetrics Spotlight

Look 2: A black long sleeved high shine jacket with a neon green drawstring was shown with matching pants with an elastic waist and a ruffled trim.