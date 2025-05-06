100 Washes later: Still impeccable

In the heart of Portugal, near the Spanish border, lies a manufacturer renowned for its expertise in crafting interlock jersey fabrics, a rare mastery that sets our products apart. Their focus on precision and quality helps Mos Mosh Gallery create clothes that feel great to wear and last a long time.

Some of our bestselling styles are made here, using this special fabric – strong, stretchy, and built to last. The MMGMarco Jersey Shirt, MMGPerry O-SS Tee, and MMGPerry V-SS Tee are great examples. These pieces keep their shape and stay comfortable, even after many wears and washes.

Interlock jersey is made using a special knitting method in which two layers of yarn are knitted at the same time. This makes the fabric thicker and more durable than regular jerseys. It also gives the garments a smooth feel while helping them keep their shape and stretch without losing quality over time.

Wash testing: not a number but a testament

To prove how strong these styles really are, we tested two of them – the MMGPerry O-SS Tee in black and the MMGMarco Jersey Shirt in black – by washing them more than 100 times, overseen by an independent third-party laboratory. Results? Even after extensive laundering, these tees retained their rich colour, impeccable shape, and smooth handle — a true reflection of our unwavering commitment to quality. This is not merely a number but a testament. These tees withstood every cycle – with the absolute minimum of fading, piling and twisting of seams. They remained composed, refined, and ready to wear. That kind of performance says a lot. Built not just for one season but for a life well lived, cared for, and continually appreciated.

Made from top-quality cotton and crafted with care by our trusted Portuguese partner, every shirt reflects our high standards for fit, feel, and durability. We pay close attention to every detail to make sure you get clothing that looks good and stays that way.

In a time where fast fashion is everywhere, we’re proud to offer something different: timeless styles made to last. These shirts are proof of that promise – combining comfort, quality, and expert craftsmanship in every piece. Try them for yourself and feel the difference that true quality makes.